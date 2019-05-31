  • Displaying Deals in and Around:
  • Erie, Pennsylvania

2019 YourErie.com Golf Pass - Spring Sale

  • 2019 YourErie.com Golf Pass - Spring Sale
  • 2019 YourErie.com Golf Pass - Spring Sale
Remaining
  • $119.00
  • Retail Price: $300.00
  • You Save: $181.00 (60%)
  • Deal Ends: 05/31/2019
  • Remaining: 0
  • This deal is hot!
  • Category: Golf
  • Hash: #7038174

The Deal

2019 YourErie.com Golf Pass - Spring Sale

With the purchase of the YourErie.com Gold Pass valued at OVER $300, you get the opportunity to play one round of golf at each of the 17 golf locations highlighted on the golf card PLUS you get 2 large buckets of balls for the driving range at Sunview Golf. Cart rental is not included.

All of this value and fun for only $119 - for $7 a round!! This makes a great gift for someone special to enjoy a season of touring the local links!

Card is Valid on non-holidays Monday thru Friday (anytime) and Saturday and Sunday after 12:00 PM. Must call ahead for tee times and availability before use. Not valid with any other offers, coupons, tournaments, outings, or league play – a round equals 18 holes at 18-hole courses and 9 holes at 9-hole courses.

Only a limited quantity of these are available at this price.


Website: Click here for website

The Fine Print

  • Denomination: $300.00
  • How many deals can I purchase? 10
  • Cash/Credit back for unused portion? NO
  • No cash value.
  • Not valid with any other promotion
  • Card is valid on non-holidays, Monday thru Friday (anytime) and Saturday and Sunday after 12PM.
  • Must call ahead for tee times and availability.
  • Not valid with any other offers, coupons, tournaments, outings, or league play.
  • A round equals 18 holes at 18-hole courses and 9 holes at 9-hole courses.
  • Cart rental not included.
  • Valid through December 31, 2019
    • Promotional Value Expires on: 12/31/2019

Contact & Directions

YourErie.com Golf Card
8455 Peach St.
Erie, Pennsylvania 16509
Phone: 814-864-2400

Click here for website